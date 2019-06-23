Carlow-built Keenan 'green' machine to help farmers in fight against climate change

Borris based machinery brand, Keenan, has been certified by the Carbon Trust as a more sustainable diet feeder, proven to reduce methane emissions on farms.

The well-known company - which has a manufacturing site in Carlow – has become the "first manufacturer of diet feeders to be accredited by the Carbon Trust".

The announement comes in light of the Government's announcement regarding The Climate Action Plan, which aims to push Ireland to reach its 2030 targets, and to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Keenan say they are offering farmers a "tangible means of reducing their carbon footprint on-farm, while enhancing production and profitability," said Matt Higgins, General Manager, Keenan.

The Carbon Trust has verified that reduced methane output linked to enhanced rumen performance (per liter milk and daily liveweight gain in beef animals) can come as a result of improved feed conversion efficiency (FCE) in livestock.

Having investigated the output from the Keenan diet feeder and reviewing data from the Keenan controller, the Carbon Trust has established that the Keenan machine can increase rumen efficiency by delivering feed that is more easily digestible for cattle, meaning less energy is required and produced by each animal.

"The animal food supply chain is faced with growing pressures to reduce methane and carbon dioxide emissions. As concern for our planet’s finite resources escalates, we have a responsibility to be proactive in sourcing solutions and partnerships that can relieve environmental strain and prioritize sustainability on-farm," said Higgins.

The Carbon Trust report cited that improving herd performance through improved FCE is expected to reduce methane production.

Keenan estimates this can lead to as much as 25% less methane when a below average herd receives rations from the Keenan diet feeder and the Keenan Controller.

"The Carbon Trust accreditation is a powerful endorsement, which enables us to further help farmers reduce their on-farm carbon footprint, while increasing their profitability," said Higgins.