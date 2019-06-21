Monkey found in Bagenalstown Library after Gymboree with Maggie
Can you help return this monkey to its owner?
The monkey
Do you recognise this monkey? He was found in Bagenalstown Library after Gymboree with Maggie last Saturday.
I WANT TO GO HOME! Do you recognise this monkey? He was left behind in Bagenalstown Library last Saturday after Gymboree with Maggie. If you know his owner please call 059 9129703 or call in. @CreativeCarlow @Carlow_Co_Co pic.twitter.com/Fhx3D6CuV2— Carlow Libraries (@CarlowLibraries) June 20, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on