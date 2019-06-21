Carlow primary school's 'wild pollinator nesting habitat' being used by solitary bees
Queen of the Universe National School in Bagenalstown are "delighted" that their wild pollinator nesting habitat including their bee hotels for cavity nesting solitary bees are actually being used by the solitary (cavity) bees.
SUCCESS!!! Delighted that our wild pollinator nesting habitat including our bee hotels for cavity nesting solitary bees are actually being used by the solitary (cavity)bees! @BioDataCentre @BioInSchools @TidyTownsIre @JaneCStout @Carlow_Co_Co @GreenSchoolsIre @JannetteKOB pic.twitter.com/3f4bIqZ54X— Queen of Universe NS (@qofuns) June 20, 2019
