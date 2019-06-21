Carlow primary school's 'wild pollinator nesting habitat' being used by solitary bees

Queen of the Universe National School in Bagenalstown are "delighted" that their wild pollinator nesting habitat including their bee hotels for cavity nesting solitary bees are actually being used by the solitary (cavity) bees. 

