Temperatures to hit 25C for a few days but it comes with a warning, says Carlow forecaster

Temperatures look likely to get into the twenties next week for a few days, says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.

According to www.carlowweather.com, "South East England could hit above 30C! The charts show it may only last a few days though, this far out though very subject to change.

"While the charts continue to show some warm weather next week it will still be unsettled, meaning we may well see 25C but it will be humid and sticky with a big risk of thunderstorms and torrential downpours!‬"