LATEST: 'Unusual' for IT Carlow members to reject agreement signed by representatives

IT Carlow members' decision to reject a work agreement signed by their representatives has been described as "unusual".

An agreement reached with local, regional and national TUI representatives at the Workplace Relations Commission on the Technological University of South East Ireland (TUSEI) Project was rejected by members of the TUI at IT Carlow following a ballot of members.

Earlier this month a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was agreed following successful talks at the WRC and it was put to members of the Teachers' Union of Ireland this week at both Institutes.

The agreement was overwhelmingly endorsed by members of the WIT Branch of the TUI following a ballot of members.

Dr Kathleen Moore Walsh, Branch Secretary of the WIT Branch of the TUI said: "I am happy to report that the WIT Branch of the TUI endorsed the proposed MOU by 92.7% of members who cast ballots.

"The MOU was rejected solely by the TUI members in IT Carlow. It is unusual for Branch members to reject a proposal signed by their representatives, but that is a matter for that Branch.

"The endorsement of the MOU by WIT Branch members of the TUI reflects the long held desire, work and commitment of our members for a university for the South East as well as an endorsement of the terms we secured in the MOU for our members.

"The WIT Branch members of the TUI have indicated that they are willing, ready and able to deliver a university for the South East, but under the relevant legislation we need a willing partner Institute."