Company granted 'extension of duration' for completion of 2006 housing project

Milltown New Homes Ltd. has been granted an extension of planning permission for the completion of a 2006 housing development at the Royal Oak, Bagenalstown.

The company applied for an "extension of duration" for the completion of six detached two-storey dwelling homes, numbered 1 to 6 on a previous planning application from 2006 together with all associated site and landscaping works.

The successful planning application in 2006 was for the construction of ten detached two-storey dwelling houses together with all associated site and landscaping works at the Royal Oak, Bagenalstown.

The applicant was M.M.F. Partnership.

The latest planning decision expires on October 13 of 2024.