PICTURE: Carlow man's tractor and plough begin journey from Ireland to Minnesota
It's all for the World Ploughing contest
On thier way
Pictured above is the Irish Ploughing Team of Carlow's Eamonn Tracey and John Whelan from Wexford loading their tractors and ploughs in the container to start the journey to Minnesota, USA.
It's all for the World Ploughing contest which will take place on August 30-31.
The Irish Ploughing Team of #Carlow's Eamonn Tracey & John Whelan from #Wexford load their tractors and ploughs in the container to start the journey to Minnesota, #USA for the @World_Ploughing Contest, which will take place on Aug 30th-31st @SouthEastRadio @kclr96fm @WhelanYaho pic.twitter.com/ncIlvptaEb— National Ploughing (@NPAIE) June 21, 2019
