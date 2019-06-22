PICTURE: Carlow man's tractor and plough begin journey from Ireland to Minnesota

It's all for the World Ploughing contest

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

On thier way

Pictured above is the Irish Ploughing Team of Carlow's Eamonn Tracey and John Whelan from Wexford loading their tractors and ploughs in the container to start the journey to Minnesota, USA.

It's all for the World Ploughing contest which will take place on August 30-31.