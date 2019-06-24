Parts of Dublin Street in Carlow to be closed for the next two months for water works

Works to replace problematic cast iron water mains will commence on Dublin Street in Carlow Town on June 24 and will run until September 2019.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Carlow County Council, will replace over 1.8km of old, damaged pipes in the area with modern, high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes.

These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme

Irish Water is investing over €500 million between 2017-2021 to reduce leakage and replace old pipes on the public water network.

This will reduce the instances of bursts and water outages and ensure a reliable supply of water to customers and local businesses in the area.

Mark O’Duffy, Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead, Irish Water said: “Most of the water mains network in Carlow Town is extremely old.

"As they get older, cast iron pipes can become severely corroded and have a high level of leakage as well as being subject to frequent bursts. At the moment, it is estimated that almost half of treated drinking water in Ireland is lost to leakage.

"The works we are carrying out in Carlow will reduce the instances of bursts and water outages and will ensure a reliable supply of water to customers and local businesses in the area.

"The project will improve water quality by replacing existing old cast iron and lead from the public water network with new modern pipes to reduce the risk of contamination.

"It will eliminate existing leaks and reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground."

The works will take place in Carlow Town centre, between the end of June and September, with the works along Dublin Street being complete by the end of August.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by GMC Utilities Group Ltd. and are expected to be fully completed by September 2019.

The works will be sequenced to minimise disruption to local businesses and residents.

The areas to benefit from these water network improvement works are Dublin Street, Kennedy Street, Brown Street, Charlotte Street and Bridewell Lane. The works will be carried out in four phases to minimise disruption:

Phase 1 - Dublin Street from Castle Street to Centaur Street

Phase 2 - Dublin Street from Centaur Street to the Court House

Phase 3 –Kennedy Street and Burrin Street from Burrin Bridge to Castle Street

Phase 4 – Bridewell Lane, Charlotte Street and Brown Street

The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice prior to any planned water shut offs.

Areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact on customers.

Traffic management will be in place during this time. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

Road closures will be in place on Dublin Street, Carlow, between the Tullow Street Junction and the Courthouse from June 24 to the end of August 2019.

This will be implemented in short sections on a phased basis to minimise impact. Pedestrian traffic will be maintained and access to local businesses will be provided at all times.

We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause

We would like to thank local residents and businesses for their ongoing cooperation as we work together to deliver these improvements for Carlow Town.

Irish Water will continue to work with the community to minimise disruption. Customers can phone Irish Water on Callsave 1850 278 278 if they have any further questions about the project.

Details of any supply interruptions associated to this project will be updated regularly on the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website