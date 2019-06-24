Temperatures to get close to 27C this week as mini-heatwave sweeps across the country

Temperatures to get close to 27C this week, according to www.carlowweather.com.

Forecaster Alan O'Reilly said: "Getting warmer with each day now and lots of sunny spells this week too. Up to 22C Monday but getting closer to 27C by Thursday and lots of sunshine!

"Friday will be around 26C before it starts cool down then. Enjoy the week."

Meanwhile he says there is "some scary heat showing for next week in parts of Europe with Spain, France and Germany all showing parts hitting over 43C".

He warned: "That kind of heat is going to cause serious issues for people not prepared for it. If travelling to those areas next week be prepared!"