Conditional planning permission has been granted for the construction of 22 homes in Carlow.

William Byrne sought planning permission for the development at The Millrace, Burrin Road, Carlow but it was refused on September 3 of last year.

A new application was lodged in December by Mr Byrne for the construction of the 22 dwellings in three separate blocks.

Further information was requested by Carlow County Council in February and on June 24 the Council granted conditional planning permission for the development.

Blocks A and C will consist of five units comprising of 4 two-storey three-bed townhouses and 1 two-storey four-bed townhouse.

Block B is to consist of 12 units in a three-storey block comprising of 6 three-bed duplex apartments over 6 two-bed apartments.

There are 32 conditions attached to the planning permission.