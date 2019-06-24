EVENT: Calling all gamers! Taster Days to take place in July and August for young kids

Calling all gamers aged 10-12 years of age!

Carlow Regional Youth Services are holding one day Gaming Taster Days on Friday, July 19 or Friday, August 23 from 11am-3pm in Fruithill Manor.

Participants can meet other gamers, make new friends, have loads of fun, play lots of games and gaming tournaments on the day.

Call 086 805 4601 to register!

The cost is: €10 per young person!