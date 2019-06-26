Woman dead and man arrested after 'violent incident'

A woman has died after a violent incident in Dublin overnight.

Gardaí in Kevin Street are investigating an incident in which a female received a number of injuries in an apartment in Bonham St area of Dublin 8 in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, June 26 at approximately 3:40am.

The woman, who was aged in her 30s, was taken to St. James's Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man, also aged in his 30s, was arrested in connection with this incident and is currently detained in Kevin St. Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

The scene remains closed off and a number of traffic diversions are in place.