Local hospital impacted by health staff strike today

Staff at St Luke's Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny are among the hundreds of health care workers on strike this morning as part of a pay dispute with the Health Service Executive.

The planned action involves staff providing portering, household and catering services and are employed as health care assistants, maternity care assistants, laboratory aides, chefs and surgical instrument technicians.

Siptu say the dispute is due to “ the failure to implement pay increases arising from an agreed job evaluation scheme”.

The union says the staff affected are the lowest paid grade within the HSE and the wage increases would range between €1,500 and €3,100 per year.

The Ireland East Hospital Group (IEHG) said yesterday that it was working closely with all hospitals and following HSE National guidance. The IEHG said it regrets that industrial action planned by SIPTU "will affect patient and client services" at a number of hospitals involved.

Initial feedback from hospitals shows the services mostly impacted will include:

• Deferral of some elective inpatient procedures

• Significant cancellation of scope procedures

• Reduced outpatient services

• Reduced laboratory services for GPs

• Reduced catering services for both patients and staff

• Reduced operating theatre activity.

The services impacted will vary across the hospital sites.