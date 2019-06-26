Cement block smashed through window in Carlow burglary

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating after a house and shed were targeted by thieves on Tuesday, June 25.

The latest burglary occurred between 1pm and 5.30pm on Tuesday at a house in a countryside area of the county known as Coneykeare, near Leighlinbridge.

The house itself was broken into via a patio door and gardaí say a cement block was thrown through the door in order to gain access.

A shed to the rear of the premises was also broken into with access made via a top window opening.

A Stihl chainsaw, a new Florabest 4 in 1 multi-tool, a round speaker for a mobile phone, and a small sum of cash was taken during the burglary.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to contact local gardaí.