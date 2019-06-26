Carlow students being asked to consider career in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths with CAO Change of Mind looming

As students across Ireland prepare for the CAO Change of Mind deadline next Monday, organisers of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) are calling on Leaving Cert students to consider choosing a career in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths).

Head of the BTYSTE, Mari Cahalane said: “With rapid changes in the jobs market and an increasing demand for skilled STEM employees, we’re encouraging students to consider their CAO options."

She said:“Here at BTYSTE we see hundreds of innovative ideas and passionate students every year and we want to encourage students who have a passion for STEM to pursue that interest at third-level. Over the last 20-years of BT Ireland’s involvement we have seen Ireland grow and evolve into the innovation hub it is today. With so many STEM employees positive about their prospects and work, we’re calling on students to be part of Ireland’s continuing journey to be the technology capital of Europe”.

A survey conducted by BT Ireland last year found that 81% STEM employees in Ireland reported a high satisfaction rate in their work and that 82% of STEM employees consider their work to be “inspiring” and 35% said that they found the work they are doing as “pioneering”.