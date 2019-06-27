Research says Carlow people aren't adventurous at a summer BBQ

As the weather gets warmer 56% of people in Carlow are getting ready to fire up their BBQ this summer.

Research, conducted by SuperValu, has dived into the BBQ habits of the Carlow public and reveals some interesting food findings.

According to research people of Carlow are creatures of habit, with 50% stating they cook the same food every time they BBQ, with burgers (85%), sausages (81%), chicken (72%) and ribs (26%) the first meats they throw on the barbie.

Surprisingly only 26% of Carlow natives plan on cooking one of the most delicious cuts of meat, a steak, on the BBQ this summer.

Nationally, those aged between 45 and 54 years are the most adventurous grill masters, disagreeing that they always grill the same foods when they BBQ. Over the coming months, SuperValu is encouraging Carlow to #LoveMeat and think outside the box not only for BBQs but for all their summer meals.

Irish meat, and in particular Irish beef, is recognised for its quality across the globe and SuperValu’s survey results determined quality of the meat as the most important consideration (55%) for Carlow consumers deciding on what meat to purchase, followed by value (17%)and range of meat available (16%). Irish Beef is one of the most popular choices of meat and SuperValu’s beef is sourced from over 16,500 farms across Ireland.

With quality at the core of everything SuperValu do it’s no surprise SuperValu meat is the most awarded in Ireland. All SuperValu’s own brand meat is sourced in Ireland, Bord Bia certified and quality assured. Speaking in relation to Irish meat, well-known Chef Kevin Dundon, SuperValu ambassador commented, “As a chef, I am very particular about the quality of the meat I use in any dish. For me quality is of the upmost importance not only for taste but also to get the best for your diet. As people are reducing the amount of meat they eat it is even more important to ensure that what you purchase is top quality Irish meat, sustainably farmed and sold through robust food safety systems. Meat is versatile, particularly when barbequing and with the right recipes and guidance from your local SuperValu butcher it’s easy to prepare a great meal for any occasion.”

Survey results also highlighted that getting the best and freshest meat (66%) is why Carlow people chose to buy meat from the butcher counter in a supermarket. SuperValu stores in Carlow have 10 butchers working across 4 stores with over 200 years of combined experience so shoppers are guaranteed the best advice at the counter. When visiting their local SuperValu butcher, the people of Carlow continue to opt for Striploin Steak as their beef cut of choice, followed closely behind by Sirloin.

Carlow Locals' Top Five Beef Cuts:

Striploin Steak

Sirloin

Mince

Round Roast

Diced Beef

Commenting on the benefits of Irish quality meat in the diet Dietician, Aveen Bannon stated, “Meat, and in particular Beef, is not only a good source of protein but an important source of nutrients. Beef is rich in Iron and Vitamin B12 and can be part of a healthy balanced diet. However, quality is crucial when buying beef so ensuring you buy the best possible beef from a butcher you trust such as your local SuperValu Butcher is important.”

SuperValu serves over 2.6 million customers every week and has 220 stores nationwide. Together with its retail partners, SuperValu employs approximately 14,500 colleagues, making it one of the State’s largest private sector employers. SuperValu continues to source locally wherever possible which helps to sustain 30,000 jobs in the Irish economy.

For further BBQ and meat inspiration, visit the SuperValu website, www.supervalu.ie or check out Facebook\SuperValuIreland for a host of delicious and healthy recipes to spice up your summer meals from BBQ Beef Brisket to Beef Tagine with Cous Cous.

For your next BBQ get adventurous with your meat feast and visit your local Carlow SuperValu butcher for advice in:

Connolly’s SuperValu, Bagenalstown

Arthurs’s SuperValu, Carlow

Hickson’s SuperValu, Tullow

Byrne’s SuperValu, Hacketstown