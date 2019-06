A local restaurant which was closed by the HSE last Friday has been permitted to re-open.

Le Fermier restaurant in Haymarket, Carlow, was closed on Friday, June 21, under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs)

Regulations 2010 (S.I. No. 117 of 2010).

On Wednesday, June 26, the HSE permitted the restaurant to re-open. No further details were given of the reason for closure at this time.