PICTURE: Man arrested after €5,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis seized in Carlow
A significant seizure
Source: Carlow Gardaí
A man was arrested after €5,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis was seized in Carlow.
On Friday, June 28 the Kilkenny/Carlow Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by the Carlow Detective Unit and Burglary Response Unit searched a house in a village in east Carlow.
During the course of the search €5,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis and various other drugs was seized.
One male was arrested and detained at Carlow Garda Station.
