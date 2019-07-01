Total of 80 SMEs attend Local Enterprise Office briefings for Ploughing

80 SMEs from across the country attended three days of briefings to prepare for the National Ploughing Championships, which will be held in Ballintrane, Fenagh, Carlow from September 17-19 of this year.

The event took place recently in the Arboretum Home & Garden Heaven, Inspirational Gardens & Rachel's Café and was hosted by Carlow County Council's Local Enterprise Office in association with the National Exhibitions Committee of the Network of Local Enterprise Offices.

Carlow County Council on behalf of the Local Enterprise Offices have been the co-ordinators of the Local Enterprise Village on behalf of the 31 local authorities across the country for the past five years and this year will also host the inCarlow – Enterprise, Education, Experience & Tourism Pavilion given the event is in Carlow which is a showcase of all things Carlow.

The sessions were held for companies across the country who are participating in the exhibitions to prepare them to make the most of the opportunity that the National Ploughing Championships provided and included professional photography from Jeff Harvey & Finbarr O’Rourke, Exhibition Training from Jackie Gowran from IQ Training, Logistics Briefings from Tadhg & Brid Moriarty from Approved Productions and an overview of the National Ploughing Championships by Anna May Mc Hugh and Geraldine Hooban from the National Ploughing Association

This year the Local Enterprise Village features 31 client companies from across the Local Enterprise Office Network and 6 clients who are participating in Catalyst & BUCANIER which are EU Projects supported by the LEO Offices in Carlow, Wexford & Tipperary.

The committee has members from Enterprise Ireland, Centre of Excellence, Carlow, Kildare, Meath, Offaly, Waterford and Galway Local Authorities.

The inCarlow – Enterprise, Education, Experience & Tourism Pavilion will feature over 43 companies from across County Carlow in a diverse range of areas.

Speaking about the briefings, Kieran Comerford, Head of Enterprise in the Local Enterprise Office in Carlow County Council and Chair of the National Exhibitions Committee of the Network of Local Enterprise Offices said: "It’s essential companies invest the time in getting ready for an opportunity like the National Ploughing Championships and we are delighted to be able to provide a full suite of supports from booking, PR, pre-show development, exhibition support and after show support for clients who participate in these opportunities.

We have seen time and time again where companies fail to prepare they miss an opportunity by attending exhibitions unprepared and I am delighted these companies have taken the opportunity to prepare to succeed and make it happen for their business in Carlow in September."

Anna May Mc Hugh, NPA Managing Director when addressing the group said: "It is inspiring that so many small businesses and start-ups will be launching new products and services at this year’s National Ploughing Championships in the ‘Local Enterprise Village’.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for these small businesses, with over 250,000 visitors in attendance, to showcase their companies to the large number of visitors that Ploughing attracts."

Speaking about the importance of the showcasing Carlow for the National Ploughing Championships Chief Executive with Carlow County Council, Kathleen Holohan said: "We are putting significant resources into making the most of the opportunity to showcase what County Carlow has to offer for the visitors for the National Ploughing Championships and we are delighted that we were able to host these briefings and opportunities for companies so that they can also realise the potential that a show like the ploughing presents."

For further information log onto http://www.npa.ie/