Staff at rural Carlow shop celebrate after €130,000 Lotto winning ticket sold recently

Staff at a rural shop in Carlow have sold a Lotto ticket worth €130,000, according to the Irish Mirror.

One lucky punter in Carlow was just a digit away from scooping the €3.5million jackpot in last Wednesday's draw.

The player matched five number plus the bonus ball to claim a sum of €129,511.

And the owner of Corrigan's Service Station, on the Borris Road in Bagnalstown, has urged locals to check their tickets.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, delighted owner Will Corrigan said: "It's just a huge boost for the store and for the community as a whole.

"The service station is situated in a very rural part of Carlow between Bagenalstown and Borris so the vast majority of our customers are local.

"We would be absolutely delighted to see one of our neighbours picking up this prize."

He added: "The business itself has been in the family for five generations so to get a massive win like this for the locality is a very proud moment."

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the store on the day of the draw.