Plans for Water Activity Centre and Visitor Experience Centre for Carlow Town Park

Plans are being developed for a Water Activity Centre and Visitor Experience Centre for Carlow Town Park.

Carlow County Council has tendered a contract and wish to appoint a multi-disciplinary team comprising quantity surveyors/architects/planners to investigate the feasibility of creating a Water Activity Centre and Visitor Experience Centre in Carlow Town Park on the banks of the River Barrow.

The tender states that this would be a hybrid mixed use development, combining economic and recreational uses, linking a major Tourism Asset for Carlow Town with a water activity hub and storage facilities for the various water clubs currently utilizing the River Barrow.

Bidders have until July 25 to get their applications in for the pre-development contract.