Garda appeal after racing bikes and air pressure gun taken during burglary in Tullow

Did you see anything?

Gardaí issue an appeal

Gardaí in Tullow are investigating a burglary in Killerig where two racing bikes were taken.

The burglary occurred between 1pm last Wednesday and 8.20am last Thursday.

Two outhouses were broken into and a red Honda power washer, a hand drill and an air pressure gun were taken along with the
bikes. The bikes are both grey in colour.

Gardaí in Tullow investigating.