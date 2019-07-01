Garda appeal after racing bikes and air pressure gun taken during burglary in Tullow
Did you see anything?
Gardaí issue an appeal
Gardaí in Tullow are investigating a burglary in Killerig where two racing bikes were taken.
The burglary occurred between 1pm last Wednesday and 8.20am last Thursday.
Two outhouses were broken into and a red Honda power washer, a hand drill and an air pressure gun were taken along with the
bikes. The bikes are both grey in colour.
Gardaí in Tullow investigating.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on