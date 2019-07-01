'Unbecoming of any decent human being,' councillor disgusted by homophobic graffiti

"Unbecoming of any decent human being," Cllr Will Paton has expressed his disgust at an incident of homophobic and racist graffiti after the shocking messages surfaced at a location in Tullow.

In a post on Facebook recently (see below), he said: "Unbecoming of any decent human being. I find this type of language completely unacceptable. By the time you read this it will have been painted over.

"For the sake of clarification my name wasn't mentioned but individuals were named which I masked before posting."

However, a further message posted on the wall targeted Cllr Paton and he added: "I've obviously hit a nerve with someone!"

WARNING: The images below contain upsetting content