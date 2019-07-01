Lands in Carlow with mobile homes searched by army troops as part of CAB operation

The Criminal Assets Bureau with the assistance of local Gardaí from the Carlow and Kildare Districts, the Eastern Regional Armed Support Unit, and Army Personnel from Curragh Camp, conducted a search operation on Thursday, June 27, targeting the assets and activities of an individual involved in the Sale and Supply of controlled drugs.

Six searches in total were conducted and included:

- Two residential premises in Dublin.

- Two parcels of land containing mobile homes in Carlow and Kildare and two professional premises in Dublin and Kildare

- Army Personnel from the Curragh Camp assisted with the search of the plot of land in Co Kildare.

All searches were conducted under CAB Search Warrants, Section 14 of the Criminal Assets Bureau Act 1996, as amended.

During the course of the search in Kildare, evidence of drug distribution was uncovered along with a quantity of ammunition for a firearm.

Documentation in relation to the ownership of assets and financial documentation were seized and are currently being examined by Bureau Officers.

The CAB investigation centres on an individual involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The search operation is a significant development in the CAB investigation.