Carlow store granted planning for 1.8m wide pedestrian access from public footpath
There are 13 conditions attached to the decision
Walsh's Hardware, Muinebheag Business Park, Royal Oak Road
A Carlow hardware store has been granted conditional planning permission for a 1.8m wide pedestrian access from the public footpath.
Read also: Fairgreen Shopping Centre applies for planning permission to demolish an existing retail unit
Walsh's Hardware in the Muinebheag Business Park on the Royal Oak Road in Bagenalstown made the application.
There are 13 conditions attached to the decision by the local authority.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on