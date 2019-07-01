Over €1,000 fundraised for Chloe Black ahead of Muay Thai World Championships

Carlow's Chloe Black has been named on the Irish Muay Thai team for the Youth World Championships in Turkey later this year and over €1,000 has been fundraised to help meet the cost of participating in the event but more donations are needed.

A GoFundMe page has been set up as it says "the cost of participating in these events is very high for all involved".

In a statement on social media previously, Carlow Muay Thai said: "We're honored and delighted to announce that Chloe has been selected as part of the Irish Muay Thai Council Team for the Youth World Championships in Antayla Turkey, beginning at the end of September this year, where she won silver last year out in Thailand.

"Chloe has been training extremely hard for this opportunity and it's a real confidence boost for her after what the Irish Athletic Boxing Association done to her in May."

An obscure boxing rule left Chloe devastated when she was not allowed to fight in the National Finals recently after a complaint was made about her.

Chloe had travelled to the National Stadium in Dublin and had completed the weigh-in, only to be told right before her fight that she was disqualified because she also takes part in Muay Thai.

The 13-year-old was not allowed to box on the basis of an Irish Athletic Boxing Association rule which disallows competitors to be involved in any other individual, physical, contact sport.

A petition to abolish the boxing rule which prevented Chloe from fighting in the Nationals has garnered thousands of signatures already.

On the GoFundMe page, the fundraising appeal added: "We are a small gym that receives no Government funding and have paid for our training equipment, gloves, pads and bags etc. ourselves.

"We estimate that the cost of sending Chloe to Antalya Turkey will be about €2,500 and we are trying to raise money at the moment through various events as well as looking for donations.

"We would be very grateful if you would be in a position to give us a donation towards this cost."

To donate, you can click here.