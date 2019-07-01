Revealed: Number of homeless people in Carlow drops slightly for first time in months

The number of homeless people in Carlow has dropped slightly for the first time in months, according to the latest figures published by the Department of Housing.

A total of 32 people were homeless in Carlow in April but the latest figures for May show that the figures have now dropped to 29.

An analysis by Carlow Live of homeless figures revealed that based on data going back as far as January of 2016 - the number of people in emergency accommodation up to March of this year was at 31 for Carlow - which was a record high during that period.

Figures published by the Department for April showed that the number had risen again and there were 32 people living in emergency accommodation in Carlow during that month.

However, it has now reduced to 29 homeless people in Carlow.

Nationally, the latest figures for the month of May show that there are 1,700 families homeless – made up of 6,504 adults and 3,749 children, and totalling 10,253 people overall.

Although this month's figure represents a drop of 125 people on April's figure, it also shows that this is the fourth month in a row in which the homeless figure has been above 10,000.

The report, based on data provided by housing authorities, captures details of individuals accessing State-funded emergency accommodation arrangements that are overseen by housing authorities.