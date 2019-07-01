'It takes seconds for someone to drown,' warning after lifebuoys tied to pole in Carlow

Swim club said it took three to four minutes to unravel each of them

CREDIT: Bagenalstown Swimming Club

"It takes seconds for someone to drown," said Bagenalstown Swimming Club after lifebuoys were tied to poles just outside the town. 

Both lifebuoys by the river were out of their boxes and tied to poles and it took three to four minutes to unravel each of them and the club warned that "it takes seconds for someone to drown".

They added: "If you see anyone messing with these please stop them or report it, their purpose is not for playing games, it’s for saving lives!"