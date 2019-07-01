PICTURE: Carlow's young people create innovative device to prevent river pollution

Carlow Regional Youth Services have been working on a project to prevent pollution on the River Burrin in Carlow.

They have made a huge floating device from disused goal post nets and plastic bottles that they have put on the river to capture the rubbish and plastic and all of the undesirable debris that flows through the Burrin to the Barrow and on to our seas.

The Green Team from The Vault installed the litter catcher last week and the pilot project is to capture waste that is thrown into our river and to help to prevent pollution of the waterways.