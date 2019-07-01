BIG READ: Inspection reports for three nursing homes in Carlow published by HIQA

Inspection reports for three nursing homes in Carlow have been published by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) this week.

The watchdog has published 59 inspection reports on 58 residential centres for older people across the country.

Of the 59 reports published, inspectors found evidence of good practice and compliance with the regulations and standards in 33 centres.

In general, these centres were found to be meeting residents’ needs and delivering care in line with the national standards and regulations.

Inspectors found evidence of non-compliance in 25 centres. In these centres, the provider failed to ensure that the service delivered to residents was effectively monitored in line with the regulations and standards.

Inspectors identified non-compliance in areas including governance and management; risk management; fire precautions; healthcare; staffing; individual assessment and care plan; food and nutrition; infection control; health and social care needs; residents’ rights, dignity and consultation; safe and suitable premises; and managing behaviour that is challenging.

In Carlow, Borris Lodge Nursing Home was subjected to an announced inspection on May 2 and May 3 which provides residential care for 52 people and it received a glowing report from HIQA.

Residents were very happy with the service provided. All were complimentary about the premises with one resident describing the centre as bright, airy and comfortable.

Residents were also very complimentary about the food, in particular the home baking.

Overall, a good service was being provided to the residents, but some improvements were needed to ensure that recruitment practices were in line with the regulations and the policy in place.

One of four staff files reviewed did not meet the requirements of the regulations and there was no evidence of Garda Síochána (police) vetting in place.

Overall, the findings showed that on the day of inspection, the residential centre was providing good quality care and support.

The Sacred Heart Hospital on the Old Dublin Road, Carlow was subjected to an unannounced inspection on March 21 at the 72 bed facility which was found non-compliant in a lot of areas.

Among the regulations the facility was not meeting included Regulation 11 on Visits which stated:

"The inspector saw visitors coming and going during the inspection and they confirmed they were made to feel welcome.There was an open visiting policy with protected mealtimes in the centre.

"Visitors were observed to meet with residents in the communal areas in each of the three units or in residents' bedrooms as alternative facilities were not available for residents to meet their visitors in private if they wished."

There was also insufficient storage facilities for residents' clothing and personal belongings in the three units and there was confined dining and sitting room facilities in St James' Unit.

These issues have been highlighted by inspectors since 2015. These findings had a negative impact on the quality of life and comfort of residents.

The facility was found to be non-compliant in a number of areas which included: Regulation 17 (Premises); Regulation 16 (Training and staff development); Regulation 21 (Records); Regulation 23 (Governance and management).

However, both residents and their relatives expressed a high level of satisfaction with the care they received, staff

caring for them and food provided to meet residents' needs.

Relatives spoken with said that the level of kindness and attention given to residents was "exceptional".

Meanwhile, Carlow District Hospital was subjected to an unannounced inspection on March 22 at the centre which provides short-term accommodation for 17 male and female residents.

Residents who spoke with the inspector expressed high levels of satisfaction with the service provided. They said the availability of a place for short term term care was an invaluable to them.

The provider was not in compliance with six regulations on the last inspection in August 2018 and submitted a compliance plan to address each area of non compliance.

The inspector found on this inspection that the provider had progressed but not sufficiently completed the actions proposed to bring the centre into compliance in relation to fire safety, risk management and premises.

These ongoing non-compliances continued to have a negative impact on the safety and comfort of residents.

The overall governance, management and oversight of the service by the provider was weak.

However, the facility was found to be largely compliant with the majority of the regulations.

The Chief Inspector has statutory responsibility for independently regulating designated centres for older people for compliance with the Health Act (2007) Regulations and the National Standards for Residential Care Settings for Older People in Ireland (2016), to ensure that the people living in these services are safe and well cared for.

The full reports can be viewed here.