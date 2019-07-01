Council look to find 'best use scenario' at former Bank of Ireland building in Carlow Town

Carlow County Council is looking to find the "best use scenario" for the former Bank of Ireland building in Carlow Town.

The local authority have tendered a contract and wish to engage a multi-disciplinary team to include architectural and QS services to provide an analysis and best use scenario for the former Bank of Ireland building on Dublin Street, Carlow.

This is to encompass the entire site, including the building and the site to the rear of the building (previously utilized for parking).

Bidders have until July 25 to make their applications for the contract.