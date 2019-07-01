PICTURE: Dramatic escape for motorist on the M9 after car overturns on the motorway
Wow!
Dramatic escape for motorist on the M9 on Monday morning
At 8.30am on Monday morning, emergency services were called to a motorway incident on the M9 southbound carriageway.
The accident happened between J7 Paulstown and J8 Kilkenny North.
The single-vehicle accident left the sole occupant trapped in the vehicle after it collided with a barrier and ended up off the carriageway.
The driver was freed and transferred to hospital where their injuries are described as not serious.
