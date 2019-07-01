PICTURE: Dramatic escape for motorist on the M9 after car overturns on the motorway

At 8.30am on Monday morning, emergency services were called to a motorway incident on the M9 southbound carriageway.

The accident happened between J7 Paulstown and J8 Kilkenny North.

The single-vehicle accident left the sole occupant trapped in the vehicle after it collided with a barrier and ended up off the carriageway.

The driver was freed and transferred to hospital where their injuries are described as not serious.