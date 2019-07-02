'I haven't slept a wink,' Carlow mother claims 'life-changing' Lotto prize worth €130,000

Oe lucky Carlow woman has picked up a cheque for €129,511 after she won the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize in last Wednesday's (June 26) Lotto draw.

The Carlow native discovered her massive win on the night of the draw last Wednesday and admitted that she has struggled to contain her excitement since, thinking about the possibilities that the win will give her and her family.

"I still can’t believe it," she said.

"I haven’t slept a wink of sleep since Wednesday with all of the excitement. At the moment, I just have an amazing sense of relief to be finally handing over my ticket.

"It’s been absolutely nerve wracking having a piece of paper worth nearly €130,000 in my house over the past few days," she laughed.

The lucky Carlow mother purchased her winning Quick Pick ticket at Corrigan’s Service Station on the Borris Road in Bagnalstown, Carlow.

"It may not be a multi-million euro jackpot but this prize will certainly change the lives of my family – it’s a massive boost for us all.

"I’ve had a few days to take it all in and we’ve decided to pay off some of our mortgage and do some home renovations but the rest of the money will be spent wisely on the children to ensure that they have a good education in the next couple of years," she said.

The current Lotto jackpot has been rolling since 12th June and this Wednesday’s draw rolls towards a life-changing €4.5 million.

So far this year, over €70 million has been won in Lotto prizes while 12 new millionaires have been created throughout the country which includes five winners of the Lotto jackpot.

