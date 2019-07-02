Revealed: Carlow apartment going up for sale AGAIN at worldwide online auction this month
It has a reserve price of €50,000
Apartment 4 Riverview, Inner Relief Road, Tullow, Carlow, R93 N504
A Carlow residential property is going up for sale again during BidX1's online auction in July.
The one-bedroom Apartment 4 at Riverview (pictured above), Inner Relief Road, Tullow has a reserve price of €50,000 and extends to 495 sq.ft.
It previously went under the virtual hammer last May but failed to secure a bid.
The online auction will take place on July 9.
