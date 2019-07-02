Exciting new opportunity for anyone interested in setting up a men's shed in Hacketstown
Interested?
This would be great for the area
There is an exciting new opportunity for anyone interested in setting up a men's shed in Hacketstown.
If you're interested you're invited to head along to the Core Community Centre, Hacketstown on Friday, July 19 at 5pm to learn more or alternatively contact the Core Centre on 085 785 9292/087 629 2436 for further information.
