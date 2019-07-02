Carlow school granted planning permission to construct a new all weather pitch

There are twelve conditions attached to the decision

Permission sought by the school

A Carlow school has been granted conditional planning permission to construct a new all weather pitch.

Newtown National School's Board of Managment in Newtown, St Mullins applied to the local authority for the planning. 

The development includes a perimeter fence and netting and all associated site works. 

There are twelve conditions attached to the decision by Carlow's local authority. 