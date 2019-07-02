Carlow school granted planning permission to construct a new all weather pitch
Permission sought by the school
A Carlow school has been granted conditional planning permission to construct a new all weather pitch.
Newtown National School's Board of Managment in Newtown, St Mullins applied to the local authority for the planning.
The development includes a perimeter fence and netting and all associated site works.
There are twelve conditions attached to the decision by Carlow's local authority.
