Carlow business responds to 'bad reviews' on TripAdvisor ahead of busy summer season

Popular Carlow pet farm and campsite, Rancho Reillys, has hit back after some "bad reviews" on TripAdvisor and the local business has issued a statement on its Facebook page ahead of the summer season.

The statement said: "Just wanted to post a few things before the summer season starts and particularly give some clarity on things that have been mentioned in bad reviews about us (unfortunate but you're never everybody's cup of tea)."

It added:

"The Cafe

It is not a modern 'Restaurant'. It's a Cafe in a building in keeping with the farm feel. We are inspected regularly and have never had any issues in the 9 years we are trading. It's rustic yes but clean above all, staffed by an amazing team and serves lovely comfort food.

"Toilets and showers

These are inspected regularly and pass all standards. Again they are rustic but they are more than functional and monitored as much as possible for cleanliness.

"Our animal pens

It's a farm so they are going to be mucky and smell a bit! If you see our pigs covered in mud and straw it's because that's the environment they love. We are not going to leave them in a concrete enclosure just so they look and smell better for our visitors. We look after our animals as best we can and won't compromise that.

"For our pony rides and petting sheds we rotate the animals regularly to ensure that they are not exposed to too much handling during the day. Our ponies run through the fields apart from a few hours a week when they are doing pony rides.

"Our fowl have the run of the place as do our goats and pigs.

"Barrell train ride

Again, this is inspected regularly by health and safety aswell as our insurers and both agencies are satisfied. Yes, it's a bumpy ride but it's supposed to be!

"Playgrounds

We regularly have to replace our swings, ride on bikes etc due to the huge amount of children using them. If you see a broken swing or ride on toy during the day it hasn't been there for weeks or months, it will be fixed/replaced asap.

"Fencing/cabins/grass etc.

It's a farm so it is supposed to look like one! It's not Tayto Park with its pristine environs. It's rustic and we love that kids can experience that outdoor, back in the day environment. As for the grass, well that's up to the Sun

"Apologies for the long post but felt these things needed to be pointed out.

"Would really appreciate some reviews on our page and TripAdvisor if you've had a positive experience with us as that, more than often, determines whether someone will come visit us. Thanks guys!"

For more information about Rancho Reillys, click here.