Carlow businesses to attend series of International innovation experiences this year

Companies or individuals involved in the food, drink or life science sectors in Tipperary and Carlow will have a unique opportunity to grow their businesses through an exciting series of International innovation experiences during Autumn/Winter 2019.

Catalyst is an EU funded cross-border project that aims to use sustainability to help Welsh and Irish businesses create new products and jobs.

As part of its 2019 itinerary, businesses in Carlow and Tipperary are being invited to attend Anuga (Germany, October 2019) or Food Matters Live (London, November 2019).

Anuga is the world’s largest food and drink show, attracting 165,000 visitors to its 7,405 exhibitors from over 100 countries. It is the most important industry meeting point of the food and beverage industry.

Food Matters Live is a curated exhibition with hundreds of exhibitors and speakers with thousands of visitors from across the global food and drink industry, coming together to create cross-sector connections.

These events offer SMEs an unparalleled opportunity to engage with the latest developments in the food and drinks industry.

Speaking about the opportunities of Catalyst, Jim Woods, European Projects Officer with Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office said: "Connecting like-minded people working in our ever-decreasing global workplace is an essential element in business development and we, in the Catalyst partnership, are delighted to be able to offer these opportunities to suitable SMEs."

Speaking about the offering Woods said: "As part of this intervention, suitable businesses will be selected to participate in one of two innovative international recognised trade shows where they can network, hear from expert speakers and immerse themselves in innovation.

"Prior to the visit we will also be offering mentoring to clients to ensure they are aware of the supports within the Catalyst programme."

Institute of Technology Carlow is a partner in Catalyst and its involvement infuses significant innovation development opportunities to companies who participate in Catalyst.

Joanne Fitzgerald, European Projects Officer with Institute of Technology Carlow said: "In programmes like Catalyst, with the support of IT Carlow and its industry supports, participants can explore business challenges and elaborate, innovative, highly marketable solutions which create competitive advantage essential in the ever-challenging landscape."

To apply for a place for your business to attend at Anuga, Germany or Food Matters Live, London you can contact Jim Woods on e-mail jwoods@carlowcoco.ie phone 087 381 5930 by no later than July 11.