Homeowner saw black Skoda Octavia leaving laneway beside house after Carlow burglary
Did you see anything suspicious?
File photo
Gardaí in Myshall are investigating a burglary at Craanmore, Kildavin, Carlow.
A man came home at 9.50pm to find his patio door smashed and a light on in a rear bedroom.
He heard a car start and ran out to see a black Skoda Octavia leaving a laneway beside his house.
Nothing was taken during the incident.
Gardaí are appeaing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to contact them.
