Homeowner saw black Skoda Octavia leaving laneway beside house after Carlow burglary

Gardaí in Myshall are investigating a burglary at Craanmore, Kildavin, Carlow.

A man came home at 9.50pm to find his patio door smashed and a light on in a rear bedroom.

He heard a car start and ran out to see a black Skoda Octavia leaving a laneway beside his house.

Nothing was taken during the incident. 

Gardaí are appeaing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to contact them. 