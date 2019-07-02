Take five minutes to give Carlow Arts Festival 2019 your feedback on this year's event
What did you think of it?
Did you go?
Carlow Arts Festival are asking you to take five minutes to give them your feedback on this year's event.
Organisers said: "Your feedback is vital to help us continue to make the best festival experience for everyone. Taking 5 minutes to share your festival experience with us really does make a difference!"
Click here to give your feedback!
Tell us about your Carlow Arts Festival 2019 experience! Your feedback is vital to the continued success of the festival... and it will only take a couple of minutes of your time....https://t.co/VsqK4FnXD2— CarlowArtsFestival (@CarlowArts) July 2, 2019
