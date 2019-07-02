Sewage smell from a drainage pipe in Carlow caused by 'ragging' thrown down toilet

Irish Water have confirmed that a sewage smell coming from a drainage pipe and into the River Burrin at Ballinacarrig bridge in Chapelstown will be fully resolved in the next 48 hours.

The water utility said "ragging" caused a pump at Walls Forge pumping station to fail which was promptly fixed and the pump restored to full capacity.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said: "Ragging is basically things like baby wipes, cotton buds etc. that are thrown down the toilet. This caused an overflow to happen and that is what caused the smell.

"I imagine the smell the past few days was caused by the remaining spillage that will be cleaned up Tuesday/Wednesday."

They have directed people to their "Think before you flush" section on their website.

He added: "I have been informed by the team on the ground that the issue has been resolved and that a jetting van will conclude the clean up this Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning."