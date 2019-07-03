Irish tech company to help make Carlow towns' accessibility info more readily available

Help make Carlow more accessible by joining the Carlow Public Participation Network on July 6 for a town mapping event.

Carlow County Council have teamed up with the Irish tech company, Access Earth, to make Carlow towns' accessibility information more accessible and readily available to their community.

This initiative has been pushed by Carlow Public Participation Network - PPN and County Carlow Universal Access Movement to make navigating through the town for people with mobility impairments an easier and more enjoyable experience.

So often information around accessibility is unavailable or hard to find.

Access Earth removes these barriers by enabling the general public to answer a series of yes/no questions on accessibility and provides it all in one, easy to use platform.

Users can also add reviews and descriptions to help other individuals - whether it’s someone in a wheelchair, a walking stick or even someone with a buggy - find places that suit their needs.

The mapping event will take place at 10am on Saturday, July 6.

Join them at their Information Hubs at either Carlow Public Library or Carlow Town Hall to take part.