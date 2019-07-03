Carlow shop re-stocks Barry's Tea as company decides to pull sponsorship from greyhound race

A Carlow shop has decided to re-stock Barry's Tea after the major tea production company's decision to pull sponsorship from a local greyhound race in Cork.

Barry's Tea has decided to pull its sponsorship of the annual race at Curraheen Park.

The company was left "saddened and horrified" by an RTÉ Prime Time Investigates programme on the treatment of greyhounds within the greyhound industry in Ireland which aired last week.

On reflection, Barry's Tea have decided to withdraw their local sponsorship.

In a statement on Facebook, Nolan's Mace in Tullow said: "This makes us happy."

The shop had done the Cash and Carry order on Tuesday and Barry's Tea wasn't on the list but the shop said they will re-stock it this week after the company did the "right thing".

"Dogs are like family and have big hearts," they added.

The RTÉ programme claimed that the Irish greyhound industry is breeding 1,000% more puppies than it needs, leading to a cull of thousands of racing dogs every year.

A review of the industry from 2017 found that 16,000 greyhounds are born every year, and 5,987 of those are killed because they fail to make qualification times or their performance declines.