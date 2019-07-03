Gardaí issue appeal after mountain bike stolen during theft from a shed in Carlow Town
Did you see anything suspicious?
Gardaí launch investigation
Gardaí are investigating a theft from a shed on Staplestown Road in Carlow.
The incident happened between 12 midday and 3pm on Tuesday, July 2.
A blue Makita skill saw and a grey and white Carrera Cycle mountain bike were taken.
The lock on the shed had been broken in order to gain entry.
Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for any information.
