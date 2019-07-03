New replacement pump for fountain at Plás na Saoirse is being 'actively sourced'

The water has become murky and discoloured in recent days

Cllr Fergal Browne at the fountain in Carlow Town

Fine Gael's Cllr Fergal Browne has received confirmation from Carlow County Council that a new replacement pump for the fountain at Plás na Saoirse is being actively sourced.

The original pump was 21-years-old and no longer worked which caused the water to become discoloured in recent days. 

Sourcing a similar pump may take a short while but Carlow County Council are committed to getting this landmark fountain back working.