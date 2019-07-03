New replacement pump for fountain at Plás na Saoirse is being 'actively sourced'

Fine Gael's Cllr Fergal Browne has received confirmation from Carlow County Council that a new replacement pump for the fountain at Plás na Saoirse is being actively sourced.

The original pump was 21-years-old and no longer worked which caused the water to become discoloured in recent days.

Sourcing a similar pump may take a short while but Carlow County Council are committed to getting this landmark fountain back working.