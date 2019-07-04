Work begins on new pedestrian crossing in Tinryland after children's report on road safety

Work has begun in Tinryland on a new pedestrian crossing after a children's report on road safety in the village.

Former local councillor, Jim Deane, has said: "I'm delighted to announce that the pedestrian crossing that the children of Tinryland National School lobbied so hard for got underway this morning (Thursday)!

"I was also delighted to be able to draw down the funding to make this pedestrian crossing a reality."