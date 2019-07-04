BEFORE AND AFTER: 'Visibility greatly improved' after hedge cutting at Sion Cross
The before picture (CREDIT: Cllr Fergal Browne)
"Visibility has been greatly improved," said Councillor Fergal Browne after hedge cutting was completed at Sion Cross, Bennekerry this week.
He added: "Will try and get some funding next year to do works at this location to make it safer especially for motorists going towards Kernanstown terrace direction from Morrissey's."
See the before and after pic below:
