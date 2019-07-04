Council tender contract for development of office space at the Perry's Site in Carlow

Carlow County Council wish to engage a multi-disciplinary team to include architectural and Quantity Surveyor services to provide detailed designs and Part 8 drawings for the former Cash and Carry Premises, Kennedy Street, Carlow.

Cllr John Cassin has hit out at Carlow County Council's approach to the Perry's Site - which was bought for €800,000 - after a funding application to create a "Town Centre Enterprise Hub" at the premises was unsuccessful.

The purpose of the tendered contract is for the development of an office space and the proposal is to encompass the entire site, including the car park around the building and open space to the side of the building.

Bidders have until July 25 to get their applications into the local authority.

The local authority submitted an application to the Regional Enterprise Development Fund in an effort to make use of the building.

The funding proposal was in line with Government policy but "failed on the basis of the competitive process".

The latest developments and contract tender are required to further the project to the next stage of development.