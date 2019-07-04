PICTURE: Burnout brigade strike AGAIN as they destroy busy Carlow road in doughnut marks

Take a look above as the "burnout brigade" have struck again and destroyed another busy Carlow road in doughnut marks.

The marks appeared on the L3044 road into Bagenalstown near Dunleckney and in front of the hurling pitch.

It comes after Carlow Live revealed earlier this week that tyre marks had appeared at a junction just between Nurney and Tinryland on Ballybar Upper Road.

What do you think about this type of dangerous behaviour?