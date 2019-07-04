Carlow councillors to be given presentation from Anna May McHugh at monthly meeting

Anna is managing director of the National Ploughing Association

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Anna May McHugh

Anna May McHugh, the woman behind the Ploughing Championships

Carlow councillors are to be given a presentation from Anna May McHugh at their monthly meeting on Monday. 

The National Ploughing Championships will be held in Ballintrane, Fenagh, Carlow from September 17-19 of this year. 

Anna is managing director of the National Ploughing Association.