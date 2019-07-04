Carlow councillors to be given presentation from Anna May McHugh at monthly meeting
Anna May McHugh, the woman behind the Ploughing Championships
Carlow councillors are to be given a presentation from Anna May McHugh at their monthly meeting on Monday.
The National Ploughing Championships will be held in Ballintrane, Fenagh, Carlow from September 17-19 of this year.
Anna is managing director of the National Ploughing Association.
